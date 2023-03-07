3 Razorbacks selected to All-SEC teams

A trio of Razorbacks was honored by the conference coaches as Anthony Black was voted second team All-SEC and to the SEC All-Freshman team; Ricky Council IV was tabbed second team All-SEC; and Davonte Davis was named to the SEC All-Defensive team.

This is the second straight year two Razorbacks were named to the coaches all-conference team and the 12th time multiple Razorbacks were honored in the same season. Davis gives Arkansas a member of the SEC All-Defensive team for the second-straight year and the seventh time since 2008.

Black was one of two players from the SEC (along with first team pick Kobe Brown) to rank among the league’s top 25 in scoring (20th; 12.8 avg), rebounds (23rd; 5.1 avg.), assists (3rd, 4.2 avg.) and steals (3rd, 2.0 avg.). In league play, his averages went up to 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals. He was named CBS Sports/USBWA National Freshman of the Week (Nov. 22) for his first four games played (11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.8 steals), including a 26-point, 6-assist effort versus Louisville in the Maui Invitational. Later, he was named SEC Freshman of the Week (Nov. 28) as he was named to the Maui Invitational All-Tournament team, leading all players at 23.3 points per game. In addition to his 26 points versus Louisville, he had 26 points and six assists in the loss to Creighton and 15 points in the win over San Diego State.

Council, who leads the SEC in minutes played, ranks third in the SEC in scoring (16.5 ppg), third in free throws made (138) and seventh in field goal percentage (.454). His 87 free throws made and 115 attempts in SEC games currently rank fifth in the school’s record book. Council scored in double figures in 28 of 31 games this season, including 10 games of at least 20 points. He was named SEC Player of the Week (Dec. 5) thanks to a 27-point effort versus Troy and getting 17 points with three steals versus San Jose State. Council, who was the AAC Sixth Man of the Year last season at Wichita State, has improved his scoring (336 points to 513 points), 3′s made (26 to 31), free throws made (90 to 138), assists (45 to 74) and steals (32 to 36) while in a Razorback uniform. He is two points shy of 1,000 for his career.

Davis made the All-Defensive even though he did not rank among the SEC leaders in steals or blocked shots. However, he was recognized for his true defensive prowess as, in each game, he was assigned to guard the opponents’ first or second leading scorer. In most cases, he held his man to below his season averages, including eight times holding his man to single-digit scoring. In addition to his defense, Davis turned in his best offensive stretch of his career once SEC play began. He averaged 12.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 41.5% from 3-point range. In fact, in his first 81 career games, Davis was 29-of-126 (235) from 3-point range. Over the last 16 games, Davis has made 34-of-77 shots (44.15) from 3-point range.

2022-23 SEC Men’s Basketball Coaches Awards

First Team

Brandon Miller, Alabama

Colin Castleton, Florida

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Tolu Smith, Mississippi State

Kobe Brown, Missouri

Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee

Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M

Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt

Second Team

Mark Sears, Alabama

Anthony Black, Arkansas

Ricky Council IV, Arkansas

Johni Broome, Auburn

Wendell Green Jr., Auburn

KJ Williams, LSU

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

Tyrece Radford, Texas A&M

All-Defensive Team

Charles Bediako, Alabama

Davonte Davis, Arkansas

Colin Castleton, Florida

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt

All-Freshman Team

Jaden Bradley, Alabama

Noah Clowney, Alabama

Brandon Miller, Alabama

Anthony Black, Arkansas

Riley Kugel, Florida

Chris Livingston, Kentucky

Cason Wallace, Kentucky

Gregory “GG” Jackson II, South Carolina

Julian Phillips, Tennessee

Co-Coach of the Year: Buzz Williams, Texas A&M & Jerry Stackhouse, Vanderbilt

Player of the Year: Brandon Miller, Alabama

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Kobe Brown, Missouri

Freshman of the Year: Brandon Miller, Alabama

Co-Sixth-Man of the Year: Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama & Antonio Reeves, Kentucky

Defensive Player of the Year: Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt

