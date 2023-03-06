ULM Chi Alpha raises funds for spring break mission trip on Tower Drive

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Christian organization at the University of Louisiana at Monroe stood at the intersection of Tower Drive and Oliver Road Sunday afternoon to raise funds for their upcoming mission trip.

Students of the university received money for their mission trip by interacting with the community driving by in their vehicles and holding up signs on March 5, 2023.

ULM Chi Alpha is preparing to go on their mission trip during the spring break by taking two groups to two different states: Georgia and Utah. Anna-Lisa Atkinson, a graduate of ULM and intern for ULM Chi Alpha, says the trip is not only for members of the organization.

“Students who are part of Chi Alpha - or just students on our campus who are interested in going; they have signed up to go,” says Atkinson. “So, we have about five students going to Atlanta with us and then a few students going to Utah.”

Anna Blanchard, a sophomore at the university, is choosing to go to the Atlanta location - a place she says she’s never visited. Blanchard says it’s important for the organization to serve beyond the college campus.

“Whenever we have the time and we get the chance to go out of state, we’ll take that chance because we can minister on campus or locally on any day - and we normally don’t get the chance to go out,” Blanchard stated.

The organization is partnering with an emergency safe housing nonprofit organization to minister to children, impoverished neighborhoods and sex trafficking victims at the two locations for their mission trip. A first-time freshman, Sarah Charrier, is willing to use her first college spring break to go on this mission trip.

“I think that there are a lot of people who need help and that the Lord has called me - specifically - to go out to this mission field, but there are people who need that love; who need to feel supported; who need to feel seen,” says Charrier.

The organization is working to raise $700 per person who’s going on the mission trip after Easter 2023.

