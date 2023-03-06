South Arkansas Arts Center holds annual brunch, supporting educational programs

South Arkansas Arts Center holds annual brunch, supporting educational programs
By Kenya Ross
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ELDORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - The South Arkansas Arts Center invited the public Sunday morning to join them for its annual brunch event at Merkle Gallery in El Dorado.

Officials of the arts center say this annual event is very popular. The brunch was called “Feed Me, Seymour” and was held on March 5, 2023.

The brunch was held in conjunction with the center’s spring production of “Little Shops of Horrors,” which opened March 3. After the brunch, a special matinee performance was held in the afternoon.

Guests in attendance had the opportunity to try on the Golden Audrey which was valued at $2400. Funds from the brunch tickets will support the arts center’s educational programs.

