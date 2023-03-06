SCAM ALERT: Phone scam circulates Ouachita Parish, officials say

Scam Alert
Scam Alert(KTTC)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A phone scam involving the transfer of money is circulating around Ouachita Parish and other state parishes, according to a Facebook post made by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The caller in the scam identifies themselves as a sheriff with the parish, OPSO said. The number the call comes from will appear as a local number. In this case, it is (318)-245-2467.

OPSO said this in their Facebook post:

The caller will then tell the person answering the call that they have missed Jury Duty and owe a substantial cash fine to avoid arrest. The caller will then give instructions to the victim to withdraw cash and to take it to a specific kiosk that accepts cash to deposit it. In this case, the caller stayed on the line with the victim and directed her to a cash kiosk on Thomas Road in West Monroe.

This is a SCAM and is making its round throughout the state quickly. We remind everyone that the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office does not solicit fines or payments in this manner, never asking anyone over the phone to pay in cash or by credit or debit card using a kiosk for the transaction.

If you believe you have been the victim of this SCAM or similar scams, contact your local law enforcement agency.

