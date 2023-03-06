Salvation Army plans to feed El Dorado school children during spring break

The Salvation Army in El Dorado is planning to feed school children during spring break.
The Salvation Army in El Dorado is planning to feed school children during spring break.(Gerville Hall | Sack lunch)
By CJ Sartor
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - The Salvation Army in El Dorado is making plans to feed school children during spring break.

According to the El Dorado News-Times, the non-profit is providing around 1,000 sack lunches per day to be distributed through 10 different locations in Union County from March 20-24.

This is the tenth year the Salvation Army has stepped up to feed children who depend upon school lunches during spring break. It’s being partially funded by Union County Community Foundation, Brookshire Grocery Company and the United Way.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Chatham County Detention Center was found unresponsive during a routine check...
OPSO investigating fatal shooting in Monroe
KNOE Monday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Monday Noon Forecast: Early Spring Weather Continues
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Lady Rebels won a Regional Championship.
West Monroe girls’ powerlifting wins Little Caesars Team of the Week
Kimble and Long are wanted by the Monroe Police Department.
Monroe police searching for two suspects accused of attempted murder

Latest News

Dennis Allen coached Derek Carr in Oakland. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Saints sign QB Derek Carr to 4-year, $150M deal
Arkansas State Capital (Source: KAIT-TV)
Arkansas bill restricting adult-oriented performances is now law
Road closure announced.
City of Monroe announces temporary road closure
The flags of Arkansas and the United States fly in front of the Arkansas State Capitol in...
Arkansas bill to remove work permit requirement for children under 16 goes to Sanders’ desk