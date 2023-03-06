Salvation Army plans to feed El Dorado school children during spring break

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - The Salvation Army in El Dorado is making plans to feed school children during spring break.

According to the El Dorado News-Times, the non-profit is providing around 1,000 sack lunches per day to be distributed through 10 different locations in Union County from March 20-24.

This is the tenth year the Salvation Army has stepped up to feed children who depend upon school lunches during spring break. It’s being partially funded by Union County Community Foundation, Brookshire Grocery Company and the United Way.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.