Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic, police say

According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County...
According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County Road 681 when he was hit by a 1997 Dodge pickup.(Michigan State Police)
By 16 News Now and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU/Gray News) – A road worker was struck and killed Friday morning while directing traffic in Michigan, officials said.

According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County Road 681 when he was hit by a 1997 Dodge pickup.

The road worker was identified as 58-year-old Rene Rangel.

MSP said investigation revealed that the driver of the pickup, a 30-year-old man, failed to follow traffic controls while attempting to pass a stopped vehicle. That’s when he struck Rangel and rear-ended the stopped vehicle, police said.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Police said they believe drugs were a factor, but the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

