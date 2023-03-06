Northern California storm eases but more snow expected

Back-to-back winter storms blasted mountain towns in Southern California, trapping some residents. (CNN, KABC, ILIANA VARGAS, ANITA HODSON)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:02 AM CST
TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Northern California got a bit of respite Monday after a weekend of heavy mountain snow but forecasters said up to several more feet will pile up through midweek, followed by potential flood concerns.

A lengthy stretch of U.S. 395 on the eastern side of the Sierra Nevada remained closed. Other major Sierra highways were open, but with chain requirements.

A long stretch of the mountain range is under an avalanche warning.

Some California residents have been snowed in their homes in Crestline for about 11 days. (COURTESY: ANITA HODSON via CNN)

Forecasters, meanwhile, said the next Pacific storm arriving late in the week will be associated with a moderately strong atmospheric river.

“An abundance of subtropical moisture will move inland over Central California along the southern periphery of this storm system Thursday night through Friday night,” the National Weather Service said.

Heavy rainfall and a mild airmass will cause rapid snowmelt in areas that have received several feet of snow recently, the service said.

In Southern California, authorities continued work to clear roads and distribute food, water and blankets to residents stuck in the blizzard-stricken San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles.

San Bernardino County said Sunday that 79% of county-maintained roadways in the area had been made passable, meaning at least one lane open. However, the county and state transportation department are not allowed to plow private property.

