NELA’s Children’s Museum has egg-citing news ahead of Easter

Nela's children's museum is preparing for Easter village amid a makeover.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum has some egg-citing news as we approach Easter. Executive director of the museum, Malissa Saye, announced that the museum is getting a new location.

The new museum will be moving to Forsythe Park. Saye said the museum services people from 17 parishes and sees over 50 thousand visitors a year, so now they will be moving to a newer and bigger building. The unveiling of the new sign will be Wednesday, March 8 at the new location.

Saye also informed Good Morning ArkLaMiss about Easter Village. It will begin on March 31 and will conclude on April 9. There will be live Easter bunnies, as well as 3 special events.

  1. Peanut butter and Jellybean
  2. Breakfast with the Easter Bunny
  3. Bunny hut workshop

During her interview, Melissa Saye and Jessica Torricelli did an experiment in honor of Easter Village. They sucked an egg through a bottle. They started by lighting a piece of paper on fire and putting it in the bottle, which causes air pressure to heat up. Then they placed an egg on top of the bottle, and the heated air pressure made the egg fall through the bottle.

