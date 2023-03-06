Man accused of threatening to kill friend with homemade bomb

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 27-year-old man is in custody after sheriff’s investigators said he threatened to kill his friend with a homemade bomb.

Baxter County sheriff’s deputies arrested Tristan Jedidiah Huber of Viola on Saturday, March 4, on multiple felony charges, including solicitation to commit murder and threatening fire or bombing.

According to a news release from Sheriff John Montgomery, Huber sent “detailed text messages” to another person asking if they could help kill Huber’s friend who lives in Baxter County.

“The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office had also received a complaint of this same nature, specifically that Huber was making a bomb to hurt the victim,” Montgomery said.

Fulton County deputies went to Huber’s home, where they reportedly found a homemade explosive device.

“The Arkansas State Police Bomb Squad was called to the scene,” Montgomery said. “They found the device to be non-operational, but they did observe components that could be assembled to make an operational explosive device.”

Huber is being held in the Baxter County Detention Center in lieu of a $110,000 bond on the following charges:

  • Solicitation to commit murder
  • Terroristic threatening in the first degree
  • Threatening fire or bombing (no injury)
  • Theft of property (previous outstanding warrant)
  • Criminal mischief (previous outstanding warrant)

He’s scheduled to appear in circuit court on Monday, March 6.

