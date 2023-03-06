Former DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson announces run for governor

At this time, Wilson is the only high-profile Democrat to enter the race.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Secretary Shawn Wilson has announced he plans to run for governor of Louisiana.

Wilson officially announced his candidacy along with the launch of his campaign website on Monday, March 6.

In a video posted to Youtube Wilson said “Louisiana needs a governor who will build bridges, not burn them. I’m Shawn Wilson, that’s the kind of leader that I’ve been and that is exactly the kind of governor that I promise to be.”

The following information is an official announcement of Wilson’s bid for governor:

Today (March 6), Shawn Wilson, the former Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced his campaign for Governor. Shawn transformed the agency to be more collaborative and efficient at leveraging resources and delivering services - resulting in groundbreakings on long overdue improvements to our roadways, railways, ports, and bridges. Under his leadership, Louisiana is currently making the largest infrastructure investment in state history. Major investments are underway in every corner of the state. This success and the approach he uses has best prepared him to lead the state for the next four years.

“In the simplest of terms, a bridge is a pathway over an obstacle. Louisiana has its fair share of obstacles standing between where we are today and the state that we can be tomorrow, and the only way we’ll get to the other side is if we have leaders who will build bridges; not burn them,” said Shawn. “I’ve spent my career bringing people together to tackle tough issues for Louisiana. I’ve worked for four different governors for over 25 years. I know the challenges our state is facing, and I know what it’ll take to overcome them. Louisiana needs a Governor that’ll build bridges; not burn them. That’s the kind of leader I’ve been, and that’s exactly the kind of Governor I promise to be. My family and I look forward to hitting the campaign trail and earning every vote.”

Shawn Wilson for LA

Wilson’s retirement from the state was effective March 4, 2023, after serving the state for 25 years under four different governors.

RELATED STORY
DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson to retire in March

At this time, Wilson is the only high-profile Democrat to enter the race. On the opposite side of the aisle, Republican candidates include Attorney General Jeff Landry, Treasurer John Schroder, State Sen. Sharon Hewitt of Slidell, and State Rep. Richard Nelson of Mandeville. Hunter Lundy, an attorney from Lake Charles, is running as an independent.

