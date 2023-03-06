Driver impaled, killed by falling tree during storms, sheriff says

Storms left behind downed trees in Humphreys County.
Storms left behind downed trees in Humphreys County.(WSMV/Brandon Smith)
By Daniel Smithson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCEWEN, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A man who was driving his car during storms in Tennessee on Friday afternoon was impaled by a tree in a freak accident, officials said.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said the accident happened on East Blue Creek Road when a tree fell onto the vehicle, impaling the driver.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead.

The man’s nephew was also in the car, but he survived and is in the hospital, Davis said. His current condition is unknown.

Further details were not given.

Thunderstorms and high winds pummeled central Tennessee and southern Kentucky on Friday, leaving behind tons of damage and thousands of people without power.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Chatham County Detention Center was found unresponsive during a routine check...
OPSO investigating fatal shooting in Monroe
KNOE Monday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Monday Noon Forecast: Early Spring Weather Continues
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Lady Rebels won a Regional Championship.
West Monroe girls’ powerlifting wins Little Caesars Team of the Week
Kimble and Long are wanted by the Monroe Police Department.
Monroe police searching for two suspects accused of attempted murder

Latest News

Sen. Tammy Baldwin Reintroduces Dairy Pride Act Following Plant-Based FDA Guidance
A World War II Navy veteran in Connecticut celebrated his 100th birthday.
World War II Navy vet celebrates his 100th birthday
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 US citizens kidnapped in Mexico border city amid shootout
Dennis Allen coached Derek Carr in Oakland. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Saints sign QB Derek Carr to 4-year, $150M deal
A Ukrainian self-propelled artillery vehicle fires on the frontline, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
Ukrainian military vows to hold Bakhmut as Russians close in