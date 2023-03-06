City of Monroe announces temporary road closure

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe said in a news release there will be a temporary road closure due to the cleaning of the area’s sewer main.

The closure will begin Monday, March 6, at 5 p.m. and will last until further notice.

“Roads will be closed to through traffic from the intersection of Winnsboro Rd. and Georgia St. to the intersection of Georgia St and Thomas Ave.,” the City of Monroe said. “Only residential traffic is allowed to pass through. Northbound detours may be taken at Winnsboro Rd and Southbound detours may be taken at Thomas Ave.”

The City of Monroe said they understand this may cause a short-term inconvenience, but they are appreciative of your patience.

“Please drive with caution through the construction area,” the City of Monroe said. “Be on the lookout for work crews and equipment in the work area, and please be mindful of all construction signage in the area.”

