Arkansas bill restricting adult-oriented performances is now law

Arkansas State Capital (Source: KAIT-TV)
Arkansas State Capital (Source: KAIT-TV)((Source: KAIT-TV))
By CJ Sartor
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNOE) - An Arkansas bill that would add restrictions to adult-oriented performances is now law.

The bill says these performances cannot beheld on public property, admit minors, or be paid for with public funds. The bill was originally written to classify drag performances as “adult-oriented”, but was amended to omit terms like “drag” or the phrase “assigned gender at birth.”

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Chatham County Detention Center was found unresponsive during a routine check...
OPSO investigating fatal shooting in Monroe
KNOE Monday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Monday Noon Forecast: Early Spring Weather Continues
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Lady Rebels won a Regional Championship.
West Monroe girls’ powerlifting wins Little Caesars Team of the Week
Kimble and Long are wanted by the Monroe Police Department.
Monroe police searching for two suspects accused of attempted murder

Latest News

Dennis Allen coached Derek Carr in Oakland. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Saints sign QB Derek Carr to 4-year, $150M deal
The Salvation Army in El Dorado is planning to feed school children during spring break.
Salvation Army plans to feed El Dorado school children during spring break
Road closure announced.
City of Monroe announces temporary road closure
The flags of Arkansas and the United States fly in front of the Arkansas State Capitol in...
Arkansas bill to remove work permit requirement for children under 16 goes to Sanders’ desk