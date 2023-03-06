Arkansas bill restricting adult-oriented performances is now law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNOE) - An Arkansas bill that would add restrictions to adult-oriented performances is now law.

The bill says these performances cannot beheld on public property, admit minors, or be paid for with public funds. The bill was originally written to classify drag performances as “adult-oriented”, but was amended to omit terms like “drag” or the phrase “assigned gender at birth.”

