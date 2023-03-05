OPSO investigating fatal shooting in Monroe

By Rylee Kramer
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 2:08 PM CST
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriffs Office, a shooting was reported Sunday, March 5, at 3:48 am.

When deputies arrived at the corner of Burg Jones Lane and Thelma Drive in Monroe, they found a deceased male victim with a gunshot wound.

The Sheriffs office says the victims identity is not being released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.

