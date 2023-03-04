Newly installed Methodist bishop makes Louisiana history

Bishop Delores J. Williamston was installed March 4 as the first Black person to lead the...
Bishop Delores J. Williamston was installed March 4 as the first Black person to lead the Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church, and the first Black woman bishop in the UMC's South Central Jurisdiction.(United Methodist Church)
By Josh Roberson
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - History was made at Dillard University on Saturday (March 4), as Delores J. Williamston was installed as the next bishop heading the Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church.

Williamston, a native of Kansas, becomes the first Black clergy member to lead UMC’s Louisiana Conference, which is comprised of 486 congregations and more than 118,000 members across the state.

She also becomes the first Black woman bishop in the UMC’s South Central Jurisdiction, which includes Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

Williamston, who retired as a sergeant first class after a 22-year military career with the Kansas Army National Guard, was elected bishop last Nov. 2. She was formally installed Saturday morning in a ceremony at the Lawless Memorial Chapel on the Dillard campus.

Williamston said she was honored for the service to be held at such an historic site for people of color, and to be able to preach in the same chapel as did Martin Luther King Jr.

“It means a lot, as a person who dropped out of high school and got a GED,” Williamston said. “From a GED to a doctorate in Ministry, there’s a whole story in the middle that would take too long to share. It’s just a powerful witness to what God can do in the life of someone and how God can transform a life. You can have as much opportunity as you want, you just have to keep trying and stay in it. Don’t give up and just live out your dream and God will be there with you.”

A breast cancer survivor who has one son and seven grandchildren, Williamston was ordained as a UMC elder in 2010. She earned her master’s of divinity degree from the St. Paul School of Theology in Kansas City, Mo., with a specialty in Black Church ministries and evangelism. She is pursuing a doctorate of ministry from Philips Theological Seminary in Tulsa, Okla.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Kimble and Long are wanted by the Monroe Police Department.
Monroe police searching for two suspects accused of attempted murder
Vernon Tyrell Willis, 26, faces 13 counts of second-degree assault and battery, according to...
Student ministry leader arrested for inappropriately touching young girls, police say 

Latest News

Lady Rebels won a Regional Championship.
West Monroe girls powerlifting wins Little Caesars Team of the Week
Four local teams move on to Marsh Madness in Lake Charles.
Wossman, Ruston, Carroll and Lincoln Prep boys’ basketball advance to semifinals
KNOE Friday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Friday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
Boosting your brain and fellowship with a classic card game
Boosting your brain and fellowship with a classic card game
The Arkansas 94th General Assembly is considering several pieces of legislation.
Covering the Capitol: Arkansas lawmakers considering legislation