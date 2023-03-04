Boosting your brain and fellowship with a classic card game

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - “It’s an Olympic sport for your brain,” said Jan Clay, the Bridge Center Director.

A lively game of bridge is breaking out in the heart of Monroe.

“Some of them are very competitive and they beat me like a drum,” says Alex Hayward.

Across the room from Alex, Loretta Rivers has another winning hand.

“I think it is a wonderful game,” says Loretta Rivers.

With years of experience that lead to memorable victories, Loretta is the Queen of this Club.

“As long as you can get the wheelchair to the table you can still compete,” Rivers said.

With her humor and expertise, beginners in the room want no part of Rivers.

“Oh no, never, ever, ever,” says, Emily Rash and Sallie Sutherland.

In this club of nearly 100 members, there is always a seat, no matter your skill level.

“You don’t have to be sharp. I am playing,“ said Karen Haik.

“I’m still learning, like you see that board over there, zero to five that’s me,” Sutherland said.

As we worked our way around the room, cards and compliments flew.

”I love your shirt, thank you it’s stylish.”

Or perhaps the kind words are part of the game’s strategy.

“Mmmmm, oohhh...that is,” said Clay.

The classic game may get you occasionally tongue-tied, but ultimately it is known for keeping players sharp and minds active.

“You use reasoning concentration, focus, and patience. You also learn partnership skills. There are just so many advantages, so why doesn’t everybody come and learn how to play bridge,” said Clay.

So, starting on Monday, the club will have a beginner’s course that will try to smash a few stereotypes.

“I kind of think of bridge as an old ladies’ game which I know there’s a lot of us here, but it is not,” said Haik.

Over a six-week period, you will be introduced to the game.

“And, it’s very addictive.”

Who knows, perhaps one day you will have the opportunity to take the crown away from Loretta.

“Give it a try, you never know until you try it. And then you can get hooked,” said Rash.

