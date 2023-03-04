3 children killed, 2 wounded inside Texas home

Police are seen responding after three children were killed and two others were wounded at a...
Police are seen responding after three children were killed and two others were wounded at a home in Italy, Texas.(KTVT via CNN Newsource)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ITALY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Three children are dead and two are injured after a stabbing in their home in Italy, Texas, about 43 miles south of Dallas.

Deputies with the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office were called at about 4 p.m. Friday to a home in the 300 block of Harris Street, according to Ellis County Sheriff’s Officer Deputy Jerry Cozby during a press conference. Texas Child Protective Services made the call to 911 after they went to the home to check on the children.

When law enforcement arrived, they found multiple victims inside the home, and all were children. Three children had been killed. Two other children were seriously injured, police said. They were flown to hospitals to receive care.

The sheriff’s office reported a suspect has been arrested. Dallas station WFAA-TV reported a woman was taken into custody, believed to be the mother of the children. No confirmation from law enforcement has been given at this time as to the person’s identity.

WFAA-TV also reported CPS confirmed the children are siblings and had been previously placed in the care of another relative.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
Kimble and Long are wanted by the Monroe Police Department.
Monroe police searching for two suspects accused of attempted murder
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Vernon Tyrell Willis, 26, faces 13 counts of second-degree assault and battery, according to...
Student ministry leader arrested for inappropriately touching young girls, police say 

Latest News

Lady Rebels won a Regional Championship.
West Monroe girls powerlifting wins Little Caesars Team of the Week
Four local teams move on to Marsh Madness in Lake Charles.
Wossman, Ruston, Carroll and Lincoln Prep boys’ basketball advance to semifinals
KNOE Friday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Friday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
Over 35 million people in the Southwest are under tornado threats and severe weather Thursday.
Storms roll east after slamming South; 10 deaths reported