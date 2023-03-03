West Monroe voted third among USA Today’s Southern Small Town awards

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe has placed third in the USA Today 10Best Southern Small Town awards!

Nominees for all categories were chosen by a panel of relevant experts, including editors from USA Today; editors from 10Best.com; relevant expert contributors; and sources for both these media and other Gannett properties. West Monroe was one of 20 towns nominated for the Best Southern Small Towns category.

Voting opened on Jan. 23 and closed on Feb. 20. Voters were encouraged to share the contest and vote each day for their favorite nominee.

“We want to thank the community for voting for West Monroe,” said Alana Cooper, Discover Monroe-West Monroe President and CEO. “We are honored to place top three in the contest and excited about this opportunity to showcase our area to potential visitors who are interested in traveling to small towns with an abundance of activities.”

