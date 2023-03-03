West Monroe approves 1% hotel occupancy tax near Ike Hamilton Expo Center/Indoor Sports Complex

By Tyler Englander
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe has approved a plan for a hotel occupancy tax.

Mayor Staci Mitchell says it will only be for the hotels around the Ike Hamilton Expo Center and the new Indoor Sports Complex.

“There is a new hotel economic development district, and that includes the hotels right there around the Ike Hamilton and the new Indoor Sports Complex that will have a 1% occupancy tax,” Mitchell told KNOE.

The tax will affect hotels from Downing Pines Road to Well Road.

“It’s only paid by the people who stay in the hotels,” explained Mitchell. “Occupancy taxes are used all over the world as ways to fund things for their community. It does help with economic development. Things with the Ike Hamilton. Things with the Indoor Sports Complex. The money has to be spent in that district.”

Mitchell says she hopes to use the revenue to fund deferred maintenance at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center and other projects.

“It’s 20 years old, 21 years old,” said Mitchell. “Different things there. If there is some infrastructure that needs to be put in to entice another business to come. Those determinations will be made as they happen.”

Mitchell adds the tax is fair because the hotels and the people who stay in them benefit from the public facilities.

