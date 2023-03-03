ULM hosting 35th annual spring conference; esteemed speaker to give presentation

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Professionals and community members are invited to attend the University of Louisiana Monroe’s 35th annual spring conference hosted by the speech-language pathology program and the Kitty DeGree Speech and Hearing Center on March 9-10 at Bayou Pointe Event Center.

Speech-language pathologist and coordinator of Simulation Education at Pacific University in the School of Communication Sciences and Disorders, Dr. Amanda Stead, will be speaking at the conference. Her topic will be Evidence-Based Tools for Working in Dementia Care and in End-of-Life Care.

Speech-language pathology program director, Dr. Judy Fellows, said various people can benefit from Stead’s presentation.

“Speech-Language Pathologists and caregivers for individuals with dementia or for those who require long-term care will benefit from Dr. Stead’s practical and evidence-based approaches,” Fellows said. “It is a privilege to host Dr. Stead and share her expertise with our colleagues and the community.”

Stead earned her Ph.D. from LSU in 2011 with a focus on the relationship between language, assessment and Alzheimer’s Disease.

“Her passion for working with dementia patients comes from personal family experience and from her experience in long-term care settings,” the ULM Office of Marketing and Communications said in a news release. “It is her goal to educate students and the community about the important role speech-language pathologists play in the care of patients with dementia and in end-of-life care.”

Stead teaches a course in progressive illness and dementia along with teaching graduate courses in communication and aging, counseling, and aphasia. She has also received awards from numerous organizations such as the Oregon Speech-Language and Hearing Association (2013), the President’s Award for Excellence in Graduate Teaching at Pacific University (2019), and the Certificate of Recognition for Special Contributions in Higher Education from the American Speech-Language and Hearing Association (2022).

Stead’s current research looks at the pedagogy that best prepares future clinicians for work with geriatric patients and the development of high-quality healthcare simulations. She is also credentialed as a certified healthcare simulation educator.

The conference will be Thursday, March 9, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Friday, March 10, from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Those who wish to attend can register through Eventbrite at 35th Annual ULM Speech-Language Pathology Spring Conference or onsite beginning at 7:30 a.m. each day.

For more information, call (318) 342-1392 or email fellows@ulm.edu.

