Students at Riverbend Elementary receive literacy kits from West Monroe Community Center and Atmos Energy

A SEE West Monroe AmeriCorps team member reading aloud to Riverbend students on March 2.
A SEE West Monroe AmeriCorps team member reading aloud to Riverbend students on March 2.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Community Center and Atmos Energy recently partnered together to provide literacy kits for Riverbend Elementary School (R.E.S.) in honor of Read Across America Day, which was March 2.

Designed for first through third-grade students at R.E.S., Atmos Energy sponsored the literacy kits and helped make inspirational bookmarks for the children.

The kits included an Atmos Energy backpack, bookmark, sight words, activity booklet, pencils and crayons, according to a press release from the City of West Monroe.

Employees with Atmos Energy packed the kits on Feb. 20 and members of the SEE West Monroe AmeriCorps team read to the students on Thursday, March 2.

