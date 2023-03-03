South Arkansas Arts Center to host March art class, themed “Floral Fantasy”

Artist Pam Vernon with her painting "Floral Fantasy", a sample of the painting she will be teaching at the March Corks and Canvas.(Source: South Arkansas Arts Center)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - The South Arkansas Arts Center (SAAC) will be hosting local artist Pam Vernon to lead the March Corks and Canvas art class.

This month’s class will be themed “Floral Fantasy” and “will be a fun-filled night of painting that is designed for people who have always wanted to try their hand at art and also have some fun along the way,” SAAC said in a press release. It will be held on Thursday, March 16 from 6-9 p.m. The SAAC is located at 110 E. Fifth St., El Dorado.

Vernon chose an acrylic paint project where participants will paint sunflowers.

“We will paint a colorful floral canvas featuring sunflowers as the focal point,” Vernon said. “The vivid color of the background shows texture and movement as each brush stroke bring the subject-matter to life.”

SAAC said no experience is needed to participate. The center will provide paints, brushes, an 11x17 canvas and snacks. Participants are also allowed to bring their own drink of choice, according to the center.

There is a $40 registration fee and a limit of 12 participants. To register, visit the SAAC’S website or call (870)-862-5474.

