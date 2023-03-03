Roads underwater following heavy rains

This is Highway 342/River Road near Hardy Beach.
This is Highway 342/River Road near Hardy Beach.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A night of heavy rains flooded roads and sent Region 8 residents scrambling for higher ground.

Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose said Friday morning that the Spring River had risen swiftly overnight.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry said the river level rose to 13 feet and is expected to crest at approximately 14.5 feet.

Those living along the river were advised to evacuate.

The National Weather Service in Little Rock reported numerous Sharp County roads were underwater.

According to Rose, several roads are impassable, including Slayton Road, Robin Hood Lane, and River Road. The Sharp County Sheriff’s Office said the low water bridge in Cherokee Village, and Big Creek bridge were also underwater.

Superintendent Jeremy Lewis with the Highland School District said the school will be closed today. Several other school districts also canceled on-campus lessons Friday due to flooding:

Flooding was also reported in other parts of Region 8, including Greene, Jackson, and Mississippi Counties.

The Newport Police Department said Jackson County Road 43 was closed to flooding.

According to the Mississippi County Office of Emergency Management, several roads in Blytheville are starting to flood.

Greene County Sheriff Brad Snyder shared a post on Facebook saying many roads in Greene County are also underwater.

