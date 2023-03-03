Roads underwater following heavy rains

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A night of heavy rains flooded roads and sent Region 8 residents scrambling for higher ground.

Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose said Friday morning that the Spring River had risen swiftly overnight.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry said the river level rose to 13 feet and is expected to crest at approximately 14.5 feet.

We are approaching moderate flood stage in Hardy. pic.twitter.com/nPEEaRwcWA — ʀʏᴀɴ ᴠᴀᴜɢʜᴀɴ (@ryanvaughan) March 3, 2023

Those living along the river were advised to evacuate.

The National Weather Service in Little Rock reported numerous Sharp County roads were underwater.

JUST IN: Multiple roads are underwater in Sharp County.



This is Highway 342/River Road near Hardy Beach.



Rain continues to fall. @Region8News #arwx pic.twitter.com/asBVMXSd2m — Hayden Savage (@haydens_kait) March 3, 2023

According to Rose, several roads are impassable, including Slayton Road, Robin Hood Lane, and River Road. The Sharp County Sheriff’s Office said the low water bridge in Cherokee Village, and Big Creek bridge were also underwater.

Superintendent Jeremy Lewis with the Highland School District said the school will be closed today. Several other school districts also canceled on-campus lessons Friday due to flooding:

We have some school closings today:

🔴Highland: AMI Day 8

🔴Doniphan R-I

🔴Neelyville R-IV

🔴Naylor R-II

🔴Twin Rivers R-X#ARWX #mowx — Aaron Castleberry (@WXAaronJC) March 3, 2023

Flooding was also reported in other parts of Region 8, including Greene, Jackson, and Mississippi Counties.

The Newport Police Department said Jackson County Road 43 was closed to flooding.

According to the Mississippi County Office of Emergency Management, several roads in Blytheville are starting to flood.

Greene County Sheriff Brad Snyder shared a post on Facebook saying many roads in Greene County are also underwater.

