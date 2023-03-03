MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Theresa Lawson from the Children’s Coalition of NELA joins us to talk about the upcoming event, Round Up and Literacy Night.

This event put on by Ready Start Richland and the Richland Parish Library allows families to learn more about how to sign their children up for early childhood care and preschool. They will also learn more about the library.

Round Up and Literacy Night will take place on March 7 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Lawson says children who are involved in early care and education have greater literacy outcomes than those not involved.

The library will have refreshments and families will have the opportunity to participate in activities from early local childhood sites and community partners. Families will also be able to sign up for a library card and all children will receive a free book while parents receive early childhood and preschool information.

Richland Parish Library hosts Round Up and Literacy Night (Source: Children's Coalition for Northeast Louisiana)

