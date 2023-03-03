NELA facilities serving senior citizens work to improve accessibility issues

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Facilities in Ouachita Parish are working to improve accessibility issues inside their buildings for senior citizens.

Facilities that serve senior citizens want to make it easier for anyone in a wheelchair or who has other mobility challenges to come inside their buildings. A new assisted living facility in Ouachita Parish says they’re moving forward with plans to install an automated system at the beginning of April 2023, where their doors will be able to swing open for seniors entering and exiting the building.

Marketing Director of Gardens of Somerset, Stuart Scalia, says originally, the facility planned to leave the doors as they were. Scalia stated the doors are aesthetically pleasing, but the staff realized how difficult it was for their residents to enter and exit the building due to the weight of the doors.

“Number one - it’s good for them to be able to get in easily and not have to struggle to get in and out of the door,” says Scalia. “Number two - you certainly don’t want the door to close on them entering or exiting and cause a fall or anything else like that.”

The assisted living facility isn’t the only place that’s considering making these changes. The Ouachita Council on Aging is currently having discussions with its board of directors on adding automated doors for the senior citizen community. Cindy Ingram, the agency’s public and media relations manager, says the minimum estimated cost to remove and install the automated doors is $20,000.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.