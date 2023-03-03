Monroe police searching for two suspects accused of attempted murder

Kimble and Long are wanted by the Monroe Police Department.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects accused of attempted second-degree murder.

MPD says Morrick Kimble and Malik Long are wanted for three counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can contact MPD at (318)-329-2600 or Crimestoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-CASH(2274).

