Monroe police searching for two suspects accused of attempted murder

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects accused of attempted second-degree murder.

MPD says Morrick Kimble and Malik Long are wanted for three counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can contact MPD at (318)-329-2600 or Crimestoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-CASH(2274).

