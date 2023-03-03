Judge sets bond for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband

Ellen Gilland arrived on a walker during her court appearance at the Volusia County court.
Ellen Gilland arrived on a walker during her court appearance at the Volusia County court.(WFTV via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CNN) – A judge in Florida set a $150,000 bond Thursday for a 76-year-old woman accused of shooting her terminally ill husband to death.

Ellen Gilland arrived on a walker during her court appearance at the Volusia County courthouse.

Although she was initially denied bail, new evidence convinced the court to reconsider that decision.

The ruling followed a grand jury’s recommendation to indict her on a lesser offense, making her entitled to bond.

The judge also ordered that Gilland have no firearms or weapons in her possession. She’ll also be under court supervision.

First arrested on a capital offense, Gilland is now charged with assisting self-harm manslaughter, which is a first-degree felony.

The charges stem from what authorities call a failed murder-suicide agreement at a Daytona Beach hospital last month.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Millard of Walton County, Georgia, was last seen in Baton Rouge on Feb. 22.
Man in Louisiana for business trip goes missing; wife discusses details, fears
Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling around $12,000, using her...
La. woman accused of using aunt’s debit card for 136 DoorDash orders held on $18 million bond
Sentencing
West Monroe man sentenced to prison for multiple drug trafficking charges
KSLA News 12 viewer Annette Bridges said she caught images of a funnel-shaped cloud around...
Tornadoes reported; CPSO confirms touchdown along Youree Drive at Sophia Lane
Generic police lights
El Dorado man accused of rape, kidnapping, and more

Latest News

High tech in a rural space is something new. Chester Wilson, president of Pelican Defense...
High-tech incubator using old buildings for new opportunities
Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison Friday in the deaths of his wife and son.
Judge sentences Alex Murdaugh
Video showed a Kia Soul nearly striking two students as it flew around a stopped school bus in...
Students nearly hit by car passing stopped school bus in North Carolina
Alex Murdaugh attends his sentencing hearing on March 3, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh sentenced in murders of wife, son