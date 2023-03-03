High-tech incubator using old high school buildings for new innovation

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - The idea of high tech in a rural space is something new. Chester Wilson, president of Pelican Defense Technologies, LLC, said he drove through the Farmerville area and saw something more.

“Some of the companies can’t wait to move in. They’re so excited, " said Wilson. “They moved a lot of their parts here and they’ve got people ready to move as soon as we can get some space.”

The Union Growth and Development Foundation helped to bring this high-tech incubator through a one-million-dollar federal grant from the United States Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration. Companies nationwide committed to coming.

“We have nine companies that are committed to physically relocating here,” said Wilson.

They are renovating the old Farmerville High School to house some high-tech processes.

“We’re going to have prototyping facilities for microelectronics, we’ll have prototyping facilities for metal hardware parts,” said Wilson.

That is exactly what Quentin Durr, president of the North Louisiana Growth And Development, was looking for.

“So, as we have tenants here in Monroe and our Monroe facility, they may have a need for some type of 3D modeling or prototype,” said Durr. “We now can send them to Union Parish to have that prototype done.”

The non-profit group Louisiana Catalyst works with businesses to find an incubator that meets their needs.

“This product and this, you know, technology center, we know that we can tap into resources across the nation,” said Durr.

“We’re going to have computer and virtual reality facilities where you can network in with our partners, which are global and national,” said Wilson.

He hopes this brings Northeast Louisiana into the global market.

“We have 14 clients, international clients, and national clients that want to use our virtual making space where our unique equipment is going to make them things that they need to expand,” said Wilson.

It will also provide new opportunities for residents in rural areas.

“Just to provide that young student or even existing companies opportunities they may have never thought were possible,” said Durr.

The goal is for these businesses to grow, then expand and hire workers within the I-20 corridor.

