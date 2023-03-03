Feed Your Soul: A place mixing food with nostalgia

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Customers say they love coming to The Creamery in West Monroe because it brings back memories.

Rachel Traylor, manager at The Creamery, says some of their customers are from an older generation.

“It reminds them of their younger days because we even have the music playing, too,” said Traylor.

For some customers, the 32 flavors of ice cream are what brings them in.

The shake, malt, sundae, and banana split keep customers coming back.

“People will come in to get ice cream, and they’ll be like, oh, I didn’t even know y’all sold food here,” said Traylor.

Ice cream tends to be the star of the show, but stay a while and try the food, it’s not to be missed. The club sandwich has fresh ingredients that make it a great hidden gem. Another menu item to try is their made-to-order burgers.

“The cooks hand roll the meat and make the patties homemade,” said Traylor.

I tried the double cheeseburger; it is juicy and has an amazing flavor. Plus, you have options for a side to have along with it.

“We have our regular fries, which are home-cut fries, and they’re fresh and cut here, and then we have our curly fries and sweet potato fries. And then we have onion rings and grilled potatoes,” said Traylor.

And there are a number of toppings you can add to the fries.

The one item Traylor likes is the grilled cheese, but she makes some adjustments to it. “Cheddar and pepper jack, and add a tomato and jalapeños, " said Traylor.

So, when you go check out the wide selection of ice cream at the creamery, do not forget to try the food as well, it will feed your soul.

