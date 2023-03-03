California Sen. Dianne Feinstein hospitalized with shingles

FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership...
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership election at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein — the oldest member of Congress — disclosed Thursday that she has been hospitalized in San Francisco and is being treated for a case of shingles.

The six-term senator, who turns 90 in June, said in a three-sentence statement released by her office that she was diagnosed last month and expects to make a full recovery.

“I hope to return to the Senate later this month,” she said.

According to the Mayo Clinic website, shingles is a viral infection that causes a painful rash, which can occur anywhere on the body. It isn’t life-threatening.

Feinstein, who took office in 1992, recently announced she would not seek reelection in 2024. The senator has faced questions in recent years about her cognitive health and memory, though she has defended her effectiveness.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tippitt is accused of first-degree rape.
Monroe man arrested, accused of raping minor inside mother’s home
Generic police lights
El Dorado man accused of rape, kidnapping, and more
Nathan Millard of Walton County, Georgia, was last seen in Baton Rouge on Feb. 22.
Man in Louisiana for business trip goes missing; wife discusses details, fears
KNOE Thursday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
KNOE Thursday Night Forecast: Severe Weather Tonight & Sunny Tomorrow
(MGN graphic)
Two Vidalia men arrested on charges involving sex crimes against a juvenile

Latest News

Multiple tornadoes spun up as a line of storms rolled across east Texas and northwest Louisiana...
VIDEO: Tornado damage in Shreveport, Louisiana
Over 35 million people in the Southwest are under tornado threats and severe weather Thursday.
More brutal weather ahead, millions under tornado threats
Detroit Mercy Titans guard Antoine Davis, right, looks to shoot while guarded by Youngstown...
Antoine Davis falls short in bid to break Maravich’s scoring mark
A Ukrainian self-propelled artillery vehicle fires on the frontline, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
US to send more ammo, folding armored bridges to Ukraine
KNOE Thursday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
KNOE Thursday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler