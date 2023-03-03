Adopt a Pet: Meet Smoothie!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Smoothie! She is available for adoption at the River Cities Humane Society for Cats.

Kim Taraba with River Cities joined us on the show to talk about Smoothie and how to adopt her.

Smoothie is about one and a half to two years old. Taraba says Smoothie is very relaxed and likes to sit up high. She is very well-mannered, likes to be held and is good with kids.

Taraba says River CIties has about 100 cats in their care right now and they need support from the community more than ever with kitten season nearing.

Becoming a recurring donor, donating supplies, or giving your time are ways to help.

Currently, the shelter has an adoption special for cats one year and older. The fee is $60 and it covers their spay or neuter, a micro-chip, and initial vaccines. Visit their website to find out more.

