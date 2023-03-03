Adopt a Pet: Meet Smoothie!

Kim Taraba with River Cities Humane Society for Cats joined us on the show to talk about Smoothie and how to adopt her.
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Smoothie! She is available for adoption at the River Cities Humane Society for Cats.

Kim Taraba with River Cities joined us on the show to talk about Smoothie and how to adopt her.

Smoothie is about one and a half to two years old. Taraba says Smoothie is very relaxed and likes to sit up high. She is very well-mannered, likes to be held and is good with kids.

Taraba says River CIties has about 100 cats in their care right now and they need support from the community more than ever with kitten season nearing.

Becoming a recurring donor, donating supplies, or giving your time are ways to help.

Currently, the shelter has an adoption special for cats one year and older. The fee is $60 and it covers their spay or neuter, a micro-chip, and initial vaccines. Visit their website to find out more.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Millard of Walton County, Georgia, was last seen in Baton Rouge on Feb. 22.
Man in Louisiana for business trip goes missing; wife discusses details, fears
Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling around $12,000, using her...
La. woman accused of using aunt’s debit card for 136 DoorDash orders held on $18 million bond
Sentencing
West Monroe man sentenced to prison for multiple drug trafficking charges
KSLA News 12 viewer Annette Bridges said she caught images of a funnel-shaped cloud around...
Tornadoes reported; CPSO confirms touchdown along Youree Drive at Sophia Lane
Generic police lights
El Dorado man accused of rape, kidnapping, and more

Latest News

Theresa Lawson from the Children’s Coalition of NELA joins us to talk about the upcoming event,...
Richland Parish Library hosts Round Up and Literacy Night
KSLA News 12 viewer Annette Bridges said she caught images of a funnel-shaped cloud around...
Tornadoes reported; CPSO confirms touchdown along Youree Drive at Sophia Lane
Kim Taraba with River Cities Humane Society for Cats joined us on the show to talk about...
Adopt a Pet: Meet Smoothie!
Theresa Lawson from the Children’s Coalition of NELA joins us to talk about the upcoming event,...
Richland Parish Library hosts Round Up and Literacy Night