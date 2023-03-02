West Monroe narrows search for new police chief

There are four candidates.
By Tyler Englander
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe has narrowed the search for its next police chief.

The four remaining candidates will take the Civil Service Test on March 9.

The candidates are West Monroe Police Captain CJ Beck, Green Oaks Detention Center Director Jason Pleasant, State Police Lieutenant Chad Gremillion, and West Monroe Police Sergeant Willie Jones.

Current Chief Jeff Terrell announced in December he would retire sometime this year.

West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell says it takes 4-6 weeks for the Office of the State Examiner to score the tests. Mitchell says work will be done in the meantime.

“The advisory committee will meet with the HR consultant, and then we will start the interviews, and then after all the scores come in, we will work on making a decision,” Mitchell told KNOE.

Once the scores come back, Mitchell will appoint a chief, who will need the approval of the Board of Alderman.

“Make sure the police chief has good management skills, not only for personnel, but for the budget,” explained Mitchell. “Again, open to new ideas and ways of working with the police department to better serve the citizens of West Monroe.”

Alderman Rodney Welch says he wants the new chief to have a strategic plan to tackle crime in the city and each specific district.

“Some of the issues that we have dealing with burglaries, theft, drugs, just all different kinds of activities in the community,” Welch said.

Welch also wants the new chief to focus on recruitment and inclusion.

“We are short-staffed with police officers as well as diversity,” Welch explained to KNOE. “Make sure we have a diverse workforce. That way, we can meet all of the needs of the citizens.”

The committee advising Mitchell is comprised of representatives from area law enforcement agencies, as well as community members appointed by Mitchell and the Board of Alderman.

