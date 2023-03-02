Tornadoes reported; CPSO confirms touchdown along Youree Drive at Sophia Lane

Damage also confirmed in Kellyville area in East Texas
KSLA News 12 viewer Annette Bridges said she caught images of a funnel-shaped cloud around...
KSLA News 12 viewer Annette Bridges said she caught images of a funnel-shaped cloud around Interstate 49 and Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport as she was driving along Louisiana Highway 3132 at 4:45 p.m. March 2, 2023.(Source: KSLA News 12 viewer Annette Bridges)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(KSLA) — Multiple tornadoes spun up as a line of storms rolled across east Texas and northwest Louisiana on Thursday evening.

Twisters have been reported from Mount Vernon, Texas, to Grand Cane, Louisiana, and points in between.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a tornado touched down along Youree Drive at Sophia Lane. No injuries have been reported.

A tornado not detected on radar but confirmed by video was observed along Bert Kouns Industrial Loop shortly before 6 p.m. It passed through the downtown Shreveport area. There are reports that windows were blown out at LSU Shreveport. Power outages also reported in the area of Youree Drive and Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

A KSLA News 12 viewer said he saw a possible funnel cloud and a lot of debris in the air at LSU Shreveport. There are a lot of emergency vehicles in the area of Youree Drive.

And KSLA News 12 viewer Annette Bridges said she caught images of a funnel-shaped cloud around Interstate 49 and Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport as she was driving along Louisiana Highway 3132 at 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

As of 8 p.m., AEP/SWEPCO reported about 4,600 customers without power in Caddo Parish. About half of those were within an area bounded by East Kings Highway, East Flournoy Lucas Road, the Inner Loop Expressway and East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

Other preliminary damage reports coming into the KSLA News 12 newsroom included reports of trees and power lines downed in the Kellyville area immediately west-northwest of Jefferson, Texas.

Share your weather-related photos below:

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

