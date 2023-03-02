Pine Bluff School District to operate only one junior high, one high school

By CJ Sartor
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KNOE) - Beginning this fall, Pine Bluff School District will only operate one junior high and one high school.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that district superintendent Jennifer Barbaree Announced Jack Robey Junior High will close. Those 7th, 8th, and 9th graders will attend Robert F. Morehead Middle School. 10th, 11th, and 12th graders will attend Pine Bluff High School, with Dollarway High used for overflow if needed.

Barbaree said the move was needed to be “good fiscal agents.” The Dollarway School District was annexed by the Pine Bluff School District two years ago.

