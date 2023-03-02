Justice Department: Trump can be sued by police, lawmakers over Jan. 6 riot

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department as he visits the...
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department as he visits the area in the aftermath of the Norfolk Southern train derailment Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Thursday that former President Donald Trump can be sued by injured Capitol Police officers and Democratic lawmakers over the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The department’s position that Trump is not immune from suit was laid out in a filing before a federal appeals court.

