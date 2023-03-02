Health benefits of dandelion greens with Nutritionist Jen Avis

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - We’re approaching Spring, and early Spring is the best time to harvest dandelion greens. Today, Nutritionist Jen Avis joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss the many health benefits of dandelion greens.

Avis says nutritionally, you can eat every part of the dandelion. You can take the roots, chop them up, and make dandelion tea. Avis says dandelion tea is good for the digestive system.

Jen Avis says dandelion greens:

You can take the leaves off a dandelion and use it to make salads or even sandwiches. You can also use the leaves to make a stir fry or soup. Avis says dandelions are a great substitute for spinach.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.