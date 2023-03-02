Health benefits of dandelion greens with Nutritionist Jen Avis

Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us in the studio to talk about the health benefits of Dandelion Greens.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - We’re approaching Spring, and early Spring is the best time to harvest dandelion greens. Today, Nutritionist Jen Avis joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss the many health benefits of dandelion greens.

Avis says nutritionally, you can eat every part of the dandelion. You can take the roots, chop them up, and make dandelion tea. Avis says dandelion tea is good for the digestive system.

Jen Avis says dandelion greens:

You can take the leaves off a dandelion and use it to make salads or even sandwiches. You can also use the leaves to make a stir fry or soup. Avis says dandelions are a great substitute for spinach.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tippitt is accused of first-degree rape.
Monroe man arrested, accused of raping minor inside mother’s home
(MGN graphic)
Two Vidalia men arrested on charges involving sex crimes against a juvenile
Generic police lights
El Dorado man accused of rape, kidnapping, and more
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast: Severe Weather Likely Today & Tonight
Sentencing
West Monroe man sentenced to prison for multiple drug trafficking charges

Latest News

The Arkansas 94th General Assembly is considering several pieces of legislation.
Covering the Capitol: Arkansas lawmakers considering legislation
Over 100 booths will be set up at the 2023 Northeast Louisiana Home Show this weekend (March 4...
Decorative Concrete Coatings setting up for the NELA Home Show
Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us in the studio to talk about the health benefits of Dandelion...
Health benefits of Dandelion Greens with Nutritionist Jen Avis
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright