Family of Camden teen who was killed speaks out

The family of the Camden teen who was shot and killed is speaking out.
By CJ Sartor
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CAMDEN, Ark. (KNOE) - The family of the 17-year-old killed in Camden last week is calling for harsher sentences for those arrested for the shooting.

The family of Quinten Miller gathered on the lawn of the Ouachita County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon to speak to the media. According to the Camden news, the family asked for more and better updated on the investigation.

Miller’s family described him as “genuine, laid-back, and kind-hearted.”

