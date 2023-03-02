Decorative Concrete Coatings setting up for the NELA Home Show

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - I can’t believe it’s concrete! That’s how you feel looking at everything Decorative Concrete Coatings is able to provide for customers.

The group has made concrete look like bowls, trees, stone, wood, and anything you can imagine. It’s not only a mix of durability but also creativity. Shirley Sanders and her son make sure any project looks authentic. She says her late husband even made the concrete fireplace in their home look like stone with smoke on the inside to look like it had been used.

They’ll have a showroom display set up at the 2023 Northeast Louisiana Home Show put on by the Home Builders of Northeast Louisiana. There will be over 100 booths set up at the Monroe Civic Center.

Tickets are $8 per person and free for those 12 & under.

SHOW DATES & TIMES

Saturday, March 4th, 2023, - 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Sunday, March 5th, 2023 - 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

