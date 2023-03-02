Bill filed to fund early education program for Monroe City School District

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - State Representative Pat Moore of Monroe has introduced a bill to allow Monroe city schools to put a tax on the ballot to fund early childhood education programs. School Board member Betty Cooper says the tax would go toward operating programs for young children.

“The bill that Pat Moore is proposing, it’s just giving Monroe City Schools the right to pursue this and levy a tax for it,” Cooper says.

Moore says that some early education programs are available, but not enough to meet the demand.

“We know about 40% of our early childcare providers, have a waiting list, and here even in Ouachita parish,” Moore says.

Moore says their goal is to make early education accessible for all children before they start pre-kindergarten.

“They’re behind even before they get to head start, so six weeks to five years old, and certainly doing what we can do to make sure they are in head start,” Moore says.

Moore says the tax is at the beginning stages. First, it has to be approved by the legislature and then the bond commission.

“The controlling authority is going to be with the Monroe City School Board, and the Monroe City School Board…they can either consider bringing in someone, a private company to run the program, or they can consider that this is something that they want to do. However, they will be in the driver’s seat,” Moore says.

Moore added that community organizations, like the United Way, are in full support of the bill proposed.

“We’re talking about the chamber, we’re talking about the banking industry, we’re talking about other companies and organizations… and never leave out the providers. So, they will come to the table, and most importantly, we will have representation of those who will have their children in this program.”

Once the bill is signed by the governor and they collaborate with stakeholders, the Monroe City School Board will have the authority to put this on the ballot for the people to vote on.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.