Alvin Kamara pleads not guilty in Las Vegas nightclub attack
LAS VEGAS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara on Thursday (March 1) pleaded not guilty to all charges stemming from a Las Vegas nightclub fight caught on camera.
Kamara was indicted by a Clark County jury two weeks ago on charges of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit battery.
The Saints star was indicted along with Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two other defendants, Percy Harris, and Darrin Young. Thursday was the defendants’ first time appearing in court in person since litigation began after the Pro Bowl last year.
Trial is set for July 31.
Police say the group attacked Darnell Greene near an elevator at Drai’s rooftop nightclub.
Greene filed a civil lawsuit, seeking more than $10 million in damages from the all-pro running back.
The suit includes a transcribed conversation that Greene’s lawyers say Kamara had with a friend when they got into an SUV after the fight.
It claims that the friend told Kamara that he couldn’t do things like that. Kamara responds, “I know bro, but you know I can’t stop.”
Kamara told police the man called his friend ugly and threatened them. He said he thought Greene was running away when he chased and punched him.
Police say surveillance video contradicts Kamara’s story and shows Kamara’s group hit first.
The civil suit claims the beating broke Greene’s eye socket, severely injured his shoulder, back, and neck, and left him temporarily unconscious and helpless on the floor.
“I connected with the [expletive] jaw so hard... sounded like the [expletive] got hit with a baseball bat,” can be heard in the video.
Kamara’s lawyer says his client defended himself and others during the fight.
