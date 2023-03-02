Aaron’s Aces: Courtney McCarthy

Second year in a row McCarthy has earned Aaron’s Aces honors
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The #6 Richwood Rams have punched their ticket to the quarterfinals in the non-select division III bracket behind a eye popping performance by senior guard, Courtney McCarthy. The newest Aaron’s Ace put up 20 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and five steals in the 95 to 55 win over #11 Marksville. McCarthy and the Rams look to carry that momentum into Winnfield, when they go take on the #3 Tigers on Friday for the quarterfinals.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Monroe police say they have arrested three suspects.
Police arrest three juvenile suspects in West Monroe murder
Tippitt is accused of first-degree rape.
Monroe man arrested, accused of raping minor inside mother’s home
Westbound traffic on I-20 will be diverted northbound to U.S. 165, to U.S. 80 westbound, and...
Part of I-20 in Monroe to be closed, traffic diverted during night hours of Feb. 28
Ouachita Parish deputies arrest woman accused of fraud
Ouachita Parish deputies arrest woman accused of fraud
KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast: Severe Weather Tonight & Tomorrow

Latest News

LSU Tigers
LSU set to start spring football on March 9
Boys quarterfinals
Nine northeast Louisiana boys basketball teams advance to the quarterfinals
tech wins 3-2
ULM bounces back against S.I.U.E in game two, Louisiana Tech gets the series win over Nicholls State
little caesars team of the week
Wossman boys basketball wins Little Caesars Team of the Week