Aaron’s Aces: Courtney McCarthy

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The #6 Richwood Rams have punched their ticket to the quarterfinals in the non-select division III bracket behind a eye popping performance by senior guard, Courtney McCarthy. The newest Aaron’s Ace put up 20 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and five steals in the 95 to 55 win over #11 Marksville. McCarthy and the Rams look to carry that momentum into Winnfield, when they go take on the #3 Tigers on Friday for the quarterfinals.

