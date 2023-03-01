West Monroe man sentenced to prison for multiple drug trafficking charges

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - United States Attorney Brandon Brown says a federal jury in Monroe found Paul Anthony Lewis, 50, of West Monroe, guilty of numerous drug trafficking charges on Feb. 28, 2023.

Evidence in the trial shows that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Metro Narcotics Unit of Ouachita Parish began investigating Lewis after suspicions of drug trafficking activities. During the investigation, agents noticed large packages delivered to Lewis’ residence by the U.S. Postal Service.

After searching the residence, agents found large quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine and promethazine. During testimony at the trial, it was revealed that Lewis had used his phone to negotiate drug trafficking transactions with co-conspirators in Texas and the Western District of Louisiana.

Attorney Brandon Brown says the defendant was a trafficker of almost any type of illicit substance he could get his hands on. “This jury verdict ensures that the citizens of Ouachita Parish will not have to worry about Mr. Lewis’ drug dealing for many years. Lastly, it is a priority in this district that there will be zero tolerance here for the trafficking of fentanyl”, says Brown.

Lewis is facing a sentence ranging from 10 years to life in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. His sentencing will be set at a later date.

