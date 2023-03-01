Police: Man ticketed for DUI twice in four hours

A 26-year-old man was ticketed by Lincoln Police for two DUIs in a span of four hours.
By 10/11 NOW and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - A 26-year-old Nebraska man was cited by police for two alleged instances of driving under the influence in the span of four hours.

Lincoln Police first pulled over 26-year-old Joshua Steckly just before 10 p.m. Monday. Officers say his blood alcohol content was .145, nearly twice the legal limit, according to KOLN.

Police say Steckly was taken to LifePointe, a health and wellness center, cited for DUI and turned over to a sober party.

Just hours later, officers were dispatched at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a car crashing into a chain link fence. Officers allegedly found Steckly, still intoxicated, at the scene, and he was taken to jail.

Investigators say Steckly had a BAC of .204, nearly three times the legal limit.

He was cited for DUI, negligent driving and driving without insurance.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Monroe police say they have arrested three suspects.
Police arrest three juvenile suspects in West Monroe murder
Westbound traffic on I-20 will be diverted northbound to U.S. 165, to U.S. 80 westbound, and...
Part of I-20 in Monroe to be closed, traffic diverted during night hours of Feb. 28
Ouachita Parish deputies arrest woman accused of fraud
Ouachita Parish deputies arrest woman accused of fraud
The owner of "Tami's Ice Cream" truck in Slidell was arrested after detectives found meth on...
Woman accused of selling meth from ice cream truck
Desmond Carter
Teen arrested in Madison Brooks case indicted for rape; will be tried as adult

Latest News

China disputes the lab leak theory report from the U.S. Department of Energy.
China dismisses FBI statement on COVID-19 lab leak theory
Back-to-back winter storms are pummeling California and leaving people stranded.
Residents stranded as severe weather batters west coast
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 3/1
Sirhan Sirhan will once again appear before the board Wednesday at a hearing at a federal...
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan returns to 16th parole hearing
FILE - A woman walks by a building destroyed by a Russian strike in Kupiansk, Ukraine, Monday,...
Ukraine official says military may pull back from Bakhmut