Non-profits looking for more help after AmazonSmile closure

By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Over the past 10 years, the AmazonSmile program allowed shoppers to donate a portion of their purchase to a charity of their choice. But, as of February 20th, that program no longer exists.

“It didn’t matter where you were in the United States if you were a fan of River Cities if your life had been affected by us you could give back to us just by your regular shopping on Amazon, which is huge,” explains Kim Taraba, Director of River Cities Humane Society for Cats.

“Just by making those purchases, the non-profits in the area benefitted, so it was a really easy, non-intrusive way for people to give to their favorite charities,” she says.

Amazon says it didn’t create the impact they originally hoped, so they’ll focus on other philanthropic avenues.

But, it does have a big impact on non-profits in Northeast Louisiana, including River Cities Humane Society for Cats.

“Over the years we’ve gotten thousands of dollars from AmazonSmile and that’s literally just passive donations from the residents and the biggest thing is we’re going to figure out how to accommodate that within our budget because as a non-profit we get no funding from the state,” says Taraba.

She says they have about 100 cats in their care right now and they need support from the community more than ever with kitten season nearing.

Becoming a recurring donor, donating supplies, or giving your time are ways to help.

Currently, the shelter has an adoption special for cats one year and older. The fee is $60 and it covers their spay or neuter, a micro-chip, and initial vaccines. Visit their website to find out more.

You can still donate to charities on Amazon, but the charity needs to create a Wish List and that’s where customers can help.

“To help charities that have been a part of the AmazonSmile program with this transition, we will be providing them with a one-time donation equivalent to three months of what they earned in 2022 through the program,” posted the company.

