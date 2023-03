Nine northeast Louisiana boys basketball teams advance to the quarterfinals

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The LHSAA boys’ basketball quarterfinals is represented well by northeast Louisiana squads. Nine northeast Louisiana teams have punched their tickets to the third round.

Non-Select Division I

#5 Ouachita beats #12 Hahnville (68-61) - Play #4 Walker on Friday

#2 Ruston dominates #15 East St. John (75-35) - Play #7 Barbe on Friday

Non-Select Division II

#1 Wossman rolls over #16 Abbeville (82-54) - Play #9 Franklin Parish on Friday

#3 Carroll takes a bite out of #19 Beau Chene (62-44) - Play #6 Breaux Bridge on Friday

#9 Franklin Parish stuns #8 Lakeshore (82-78) - Play #1 Wossman on Friday

Non-Select Division III

#5 Rayville stings #12 Donaldsonville (64-47) - Play #4 Patterson on Friday

#6 Richwood cruises by #11 Marksville (95-55) - Play #3 Winnfield on Friday

#3 Winnfield advances over #14 Rose Pine - Play #6 Richwood on Friday

Select Division IV

#2 Lincoln Prep moves past #18 Riverside Academy (78-60) Play #7 Southern Lab

