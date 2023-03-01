NELA LSU AgCenter agent recognized for significant work in agriculture field

James Hendrix, left, the LSU AgCenter conservation agronomist for the Northeast Region,...
James Hendrix, left, the LSU AgCenter conservation agronomist for the Northeast Region, speaking at a field day, was named the Conservation Systems Soybean and Corn Researcher of the Year for 2023. Hendrix received the award during the 2023 National Conservation Systems Cotton and Rice Conference held recently in Baton Rouge.(Source: LSU AgCenter)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Northeast Louisiana AgCenter agent has been recognized for his work in the agricultural field by being named the Conservation Systems Soybean and Corn Researcher of the Year for 2023.

James Hendrix, a conservation agronomist for the LSU AgCenter Northeast Region, received the award at the 2023 National Conservation Systems Cotton and Rice Conference that was recently held in Baton Rouge. The conference was attended by many of the best research scientists, extension professionals, agricultural consultants, industry representatives and agricultural producers.

Hendrix was working as a 4-H youth development agent with the LSU AgCenter when he attended a committee focused on improving water quality.

“Shortly after I started my career as a 4-H youth development agent with the LSU AgCenter, I was asked to attend a committee meeting focused on identifying and developing management practices to improve water quality in impaired waterbodies with a local watershed,” Hendrix said.

Hendrix said he developed a passion for educating youth and adults on today’s agricultural production and how it benefits the environment.

“I’ve spent numerous hours in primary and secondary school classrooms, at environmental camps, workshops and field days teaching agriculture and the environment,” Hendrix said. “Once I became a watershed agent with the Louisiana Master Farmer Program and conservation agronomist for the Northeast Region, the teaching continued in schools for youth and at field days, workshops, research and demonstration sites and conferences for producers and landowners.”

Hendrix said attending the conference was an honor and he is thankful for receiving the award.

“I thank all of those who I have worked with in the past and current endeavors that are the real reason I am receiving this honor,” Hendrix said.

