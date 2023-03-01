Monroe planning to implement affordable housing, pending city council approval

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The city of Monroe hosted a pre-council meeting on Feb. 27, just one day before the city council meeting. They discussed plans to implement affordable housing in the Monroe area by using money from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The city received a grant of $1,167,981 from the American Rescue Plan Act. After a year of researching the community’s needs, they decided to allocate most of this money to help those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. This includes those fleeing or attempting to flee domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, human trafficking, and other communities at risk of housing instability.

According to Ellen Hill, the director of planning and urban development for the City of Monroe, they recognized a growing need for more long-term, affordable housing when the pandemic hit.

“For the first time ever, the city is going to do tenant-based rental housing. It’ll be for 12 months. Looking at Rent, we hope to help a minimum of 55 families,” Hill says.

If the city council approves the motion to amend the annual plan, Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will then hire a developer who will decide the location, number of structures, and whether to renovate or build new structures.

Hill says their hope is to have the amended annual action plan submitted to HUD by March 15. Depending on the time it takes to approve this and find a developer, the city says it hopes to implement the housing program this summer.

In the same meeting, the City of Monroe announced its plan to apply for a $25 million RAISE grant, which stands for Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity.

If accepted for the grant, Monroe officials say they plan to improve infrastructure and beautify parts of south Monroe. Director of Communications for the City of Monroe, Michelli Martin, says there will be many benefits.

“This is a $25 million grant that will go towards transforming a crucial portion of South Second Street from Calypso Street to Plum Street,” Martin says.

Martin says this plan will help keep pedestrians and bikers safe and reduce traffic accidents.

“The improvements will include dedicated protected sidewalks, bike lanes and lighting. It’s also going to have some improved streetscaping including trees and other natural storm water absorbing plantings,” Martin says.

If they receive this grant, city officials say they will also allocate $2.2 million to the project.

The meeting also covered the plans for the Ruffin Drive Water Distribution Project and the children’s Museum relocation to Forsythe park.

