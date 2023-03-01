Monroe man arrested, accused of raping minor inside mother’s home

Tippitt is accused of first-degree rape.
Tippitt is accused of first-degree rape.(Source: Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man has been arrested after being accused of committing a sex crime against a juvenile.

A warrant was obtained for Quadre Tippitt’s arrest in Nov. 2022, according to court records. Yesterday, Feb. 28, Tippitt was arrested by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy first spoke with the victim’s father in Oct. 2022, who told officials his daughter (the victim) said to him Tippitt had raped her while she was staying at her mother’s house a year prior, according to court records. Tippitt allegedly tried to commit the same behavior in Houston when the victim went to visit her godmother over summer break but stopped once he heard someone come inside.

Officials arrested Tippitt on a charge of first-degree rape. Tippitt has been booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center and has a bond set at $50,000.

