Lincoln Prep partners with Grambling councilwoman to build community garden

Lincoln Prep partners with Grambling's Councilwoman DeVaria Ponton to build community garden
Lincoln Prep partners with Grambling's Councilwoman DeVaria Ponton to build community garden(Councilwoman DeVaria Ponton)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Lincoln Preparatory School is partnering with the city of Grambling’s Councilwoman DeVaria Ponton to build a community garden.

The students began planting the seeds this past Valentine’s Day that will grow foods such as cucumbers, three varieties of tomatoes, zucchini, herbs, yellow squash and turnips. The seedlings will be ready to transplant in the spring.

Fanese Cowan, Chief Compliance Officer of Lincoln Preparatory School, says the garden is part of the school’s engagement with the community and families; showing the students how they can grow their foods naturally.

The project is designed to teach students the importance of growing their food and providing healthy options to the community. Ethan Lewis, a sophomore at Lincoln Preparatory School, says the garden will be beneficial for residents who don’t have access to healthy food. Lewis stated he’s worked in a garden a couple of times before, but he’s going to use this project to learn new gardening skills.

The garden is also an initiative under the school’s ‘Teen And Police Service’ Academy, which is also known as TAPS. It’s a program where students are chosen by the staff each semester to participate and build relationships with local authorities.

Once the food is harvested, project leaders say they plan to distribute the food for free to Grambling residents.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ouachita Parish deputies arrest woman accused of fraud
Ouachita Parish deputies arrest woman accused of fraud
West Monroe police say they have arrested three suspects.
Police arrest three juvenile suspects in West Monroe murder
Wilkerson is accused of attempted second-degree murder.
Man allegedly shoots gun inside Onyx Lounge in Ouachita Parish, two victims injured
Guilty verdict
Man receives guilty verdict on rape, kidnapping charges following Monroe incident
Antonio Betts is facing several charges including attempted felony murder and fleeing and...
‘You’re going to die today’: Man flees traffic stop, drags officers with car, officials say

Latest News

KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
FOX 8 Defenders: Residents complain of unsafe living conditions at The Willows
New La. bill would remove tax exemption status for non-profit ‘slumlords’
The owner of "Tami's Ice Cream" truck in Slidell was arrested after detectives found meth on...
Woman accused of selling meth from ice cream truck
Desmond Carter
Teen arrested in Madison Brooks case indicted for rape; will be tried as adult