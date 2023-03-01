Lincoln Prep partners with Grambling councilwoman to build community garden

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Lincoln Preparatory School is partnering with the city of Grambling’s Councilwoman DeVaria Ponton to build a community garden.

The students began planting the seeds this past Valentine’s Day that will grow foods such as cucumbers, three varieties of tomatoes, zucchini, herbs, yellow squash and turnips. The seedlings will be ready to transplant in the spring.

Fanese Cowan, Chief Compliance Officer of Lincoln Preparatory School, says the garden is part of the school’s engagement with the community and families; showing the students how they can grow their foods naturally.

The project is designed to teach students the importance of growing their food and providing healthy options to the community. Ethan Lewis, a sophomore at Lincoln Preparatory School, says the garden will be beneficial for residents who don’t have access to healthy food. Lewis stated he’s worked in a garden a couple of times before, but he’s going to use this project to learn new gardening skills.

The garden is also an initiative under the school’s ‘Teen And Police Service’ Academy, which is also known as TAPS. It’s a program where students are chosen by the staff each semester to participate and build relationships with local authorities.

Once the food is harvested, project leaders say they plan to distribute the food for free to Grambling residents.

