Franklin Medical Center addresses false Medicaid notices

WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - A medical center in Winnsboro is addressing concerns about false notices going out to some of their patients.

Some of Franklin Medical Center’s Medicaid patients received notices over a week a go that the center is no longer with Healthy Blue. The medical center confirmed Wednesday afternoon to KNOE that those notices were all false.

Administrative offices with the medical center said they found out about the patients receiving notices in the mail when they called one of the center’s clinics and took a copy to the facility. Administrator Blake Kramer of FMC says they heard back from the Medicaid company on March 1, 2023, and were told the false notices were a mishap by the company due to a technological error.

Kramer says these kinds of mistakes can come with risks for patients, and receiving these notices can cause the patients to believe they’ll need to seek care outside of their community.

“A lot of patients don’t have transportation, or they have to go to work,” Kramer says. “They can’t just drive 45 minutes or more to Monroe - and that means they might not seek care at all, which means they can go untreated; they don’t get better, they get worse.”

The Medicaid company is expected to send out new notices to patients within the next 10 days to rectify the issue.

